[PDF] Small Satellite Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Small Satellite ?

Global Small Satellite Market – Insights

Small satellites are satellites of low mass and size that are usually under 500 kg. All such satellites can be referred to as ‘small’. However, different classifications are used to categorize these satellites based on mass. Small satellites reduce the huge economic cost of launch vehicle and cost associated with its construction. This has led to increasing participation of emerging economies and startups towards satellite launch for various purposes such as communication and security. For instance, in January 2018, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched new small satellite called Microsat.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Harris Corporation Airbus Defense and Space, Boeing, Geooptics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Millennium Space Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, OHB AG, Oneweb Ltd, Planet Labs Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Space X), Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., and Thales Alenia Space.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the small satellite market over the forecast period:

Among Regions, North America held dominant position in the global small satellite market, accounting for 55% market share by value in 2017. The region is expected to retain its dominance in the market over the forecast period, owing to presence of major players such as National Aeronautics Space Association (NASA), Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and The Boeing Company.

Small Satellite Market Taxonomy:

By satellite size:

Minisatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Picosatellite

Femtosatellite

By application type:

Earth Observation

Telecommunication

Scientific Research

Technology Demonstration

By end user:

Civil

Defense

Commercial

Government

