[PDF] Simulation and Test Data Management Market Trend, Technology, Major Players and Driving Segmentation Analysis 2021-2027

The global Simulation and Test Data Management Market is estimated to account for US$ 215.7 Mn in terms of value and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.5% for the period 2019-2027

Inadequate management of simulation files can lead to loss of data, which results in introduction of errors, which can delay the overall product development process. Moreover, there is a constant risk of data theft since important data and files are shared through email or shared folders. Hence, proper simulation and test management have gained significant traction among companies, in order to enhance productivity and enhance business processes. Thus, these factors are expected to support the global simulation and test data management market growth over the forecast period. For instance, EKM is a CAE data management platform offered by ANSYS, Inc., which utilizes different management techniques such as data mining and search tools in order to enhance its data search capabilities.

Key Companies Insights:- MSC Software Corporation, Siemens PLM Software, Autodesk, Inc., AVL, ESI Group, Informatica, ANSYS Software Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Dassault Systèmes: 3D Software Company.

The report includes the region-wise segmentation of North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) of the market.

Global Simulation and Test Data Management Market, By Component Type:

Software

On-Premise

Hosted

Services

Global Simulation and Test Data Management Market, Vertical:

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Consumer Goods and Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utility

Medical

Others

