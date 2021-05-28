[PDF] Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials Market : Reinvent Your Strategies And Win Ways To Achieve Greate Materstroke

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials?

Electromagnetic shielding is typically applied to enclosures to isolate electrical devices from their surroundings space by blocking the field with barriers made of conductive or magnetic materials. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) can disrupt electronic devices, equipment, and systems that are used in critical applications like healthcare, military, aerospace etc. Silicone based electromagnetic shielding are gaining major traction due to elastomeric nature which provide ease of fabrication in gasket form, resistant to sunlight & water and wide range of operating temperature.

Market Dynamics:- Major drivers to silicone electromagnetic shielding market is acceleration in the deployment of 4G/LTE infrastructure and growth in the sale of consumer electronics like mobile, tablets etc. As per India Brand Equity Foundation report 2018, current India’s mobile subscriber stand at 560 million in 2018 and expected to reach 1.42 billion by 2024 in which 1 billion would be smartphone users and about 80% among them is expected to use 4G/LTE network.

Competitive Landscape: Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Parker Chomerics, Laird Plc, PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co., Tech-Etch Inc., Leader Tech Inc., 3M Company, Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, ETS Lindgren, Marktek Inc., SAS Industries Inc. and HEICO Corporation.

Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Product type, the global silicone electromagnetic shielding materials market is segmented into:

Tapes & laminates

Metal shielding

Conductive coating and paints

EMI/EMC filters

Conductive polymers

On the basis of application, the global silicone electromagnetic shielding market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Other consumer electronics

On the basis of method, the global silicone electromagnetic shielding market is segmented into:

Radiation

Conduction

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

