[PDF] Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials Market: Few Little Known Ways To Make The Most Out Of Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials | mccourier.com

Electromagnetic shielding is typically applied to enclosures to isolate electrical devices from their surroundings space by blocking the field with barriers made of conductive or magnetic materials. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) can disrupt electronic devices, equipment, and systems that are used in critical applications like healthcare, military, aerospace etc. Silicone based electromagnetic shielding are gaining major traction due to elastomeric nature which provide ease of fabrication in gasket form, resistant to sunlight & water and wide range of operating temperature.

Key Players In The Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials Market: Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Parker Chomerics, Laird Plc, PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co., Tech-Etch Inc., Leader Tech Inc., 3M Company, Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, ETS Lindgren, Marktek Inc., SAS Industries Inc. and HEICO Corporation.

This report studies Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Silicone Electromagnetic Shielding Materials Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Product type, the global silicone electromagnetic shielding materials market is segmented into:

Tapes & laminates

Metal shielding

Conductive coating and paints

EMI/EMC filters

Conductive polymers

On the basis of application, the global silicone electromagnetic shielding market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Other consumer electronics

On the basis of method, the global silicone electromagnetic shielding market is segmented into:

Radiation

Conduction

