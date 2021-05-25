[PDF] Shipbroking Market : How To Handle Its Challenge With Ease Using These Points

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Shipbroking?

Shipbrokers are the middleman between the ship owners and traders, they are responsible for transporting the goods around the globe. Shipbrokers also forms the legal agreements between ship owner and trader. Moreover, shipbrokers modify the clauses in the agreement, according to the ship owner or trader requirements. There are two types of ship brokers such as charting brokers and sale and purchase brokers. The charting brokers are the intermediary between the traders and the ship owners, whereas the sale and purchase brokers are the intermediary between the ship buyers and sellers.

Shipbroking Market by Top Manufacturers: BOLLORE LOGISTICS, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, CEVA Logistics, Air China Ltd, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DHL Express (Deutsche Post), FedEx Corporation, Korean Air Co., Ltd, and Singapore Airlines.

Shipbroking Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of services, the global shipbroking market is segmented into:

Charting Container Vessels Tankers Dry Bulk

Sales and Purchase Valuations Recycling

Offshore Services

Newbuilding Services

Salvage and Towage services

On the basis of industry, the global shipbroking market is segmented into:

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Others

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

