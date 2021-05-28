[PDF] Semiconductor IP Market : Know Most Amazing Secrets About The It.

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Semiconductor IP?

Semiconductor intellectual property enables faster chip design by using existing blocks. It is also responsible for improving the quality of any device, in turn enhancing the efficiency of the device. Miniaturization in electronic device size and to reduce production cost across the globe, are expected to positively impact growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market.

Increased utilization of smartphone devices is expected to boost the global market growth

Growing adoption of mobile devices, smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices due to increasing demand for high speed broadband connectivity and rampant advancements in technology, are in turn, expected to boost growth of the semiconductors IP market. Additionally, enhanced storage capability, fast processing speed, larger displays, and higher resolution displays, in turn are fuelling growth of the global mobile market. This is subsequently expected to create a conducive environment for growth of the global semiconductor IP market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, as of 2016, around 350 units of mobile devices were sold globally, which accounted for an increase of over 3.7% from 2015. Revenue generated by smartphone devices alone, accounted for over 70% sales of the global mobile devices in 2016.

Key Players: Arm, Synopsys, Cadence, Imagination, Lattice Semiconductor, Ceva, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Ememory, and Sonics.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor IP market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor IP market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor IP players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor IP with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Semiconductor IP Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of design IP, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into:

Processor IP Microprocessor Unit Microcontroller Unit Digital Signal Processor

Interface IP

Memory IP

Other IP Digital to Analog Converters Analog to Digital Converter



On the basis IP type, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into:

Hard IP

Soft IP

On the basis of IP source, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into:

Royalty

Licensing

On the basis of end-use industry, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Industrial

Automotive

Commercial

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Semiconductor IP Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Semiconductor IP market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Arm, Synopsys, Cadence, Imagination, Lattice Semiconductor, Ceva, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Ememory, and Sonics., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

