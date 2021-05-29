[PDF] Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market : The Ultimate Guide.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Semantic Knowledge Graphing ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market

With increase in the available volume of data on search engines, the need for semantic knowledge graphing is increasing significantly. According to CMI analysis, in 2019, over 1.5 billion websites are available on the web today. To fetch the relevant and precise information through these large number of data sources is very difficult. This, in turn, is increasing the use of semantic knowledge graphing, as it can link similar content and document in a highly precise manner. Moreover, it enables entity-centric views on products, data, information, location, suppliers, and research topics. Moreover, companies are coming up with their advance knowledge graph platforms, which is expected to boost the market growth in future. For instance, In December 2019, Ontotext a Bulgarian released Ontotext Platform 3.0, which features GraphQL interfaces. Due to of this platform, application developers don’t need to do any complex development of back-end APIs or complex SPARQL for accessing the knowledge graph.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Google Inc., metaphacts GmbH, Stardog Union, Grakn.AI, Microsoft Corporation, LinkedIn, Semantic Web Company, Baidu, Yandex, Wolfram Alpha, and Ontotext.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3242

Regional Analysis of Semantic knowledge graphing Market

On the basis of region, the global semantic knowledge graphing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

In 2018, the North America region accounted for the largest share in the global semantic knowledge graphing market and is expected to retain its dominant position in the market over the forecast period. The region has largest population of internet users where semantic knowledge graphing is used extensively. Moreover, key companies and government agencies are using the semantic knowledge graphing platforms to improve their research and development work. For instance, NASA has implemented Stardog Union’s Enterprise Knowledge Platform, which helps NASA engineers to assemble the inferences from interconnected data.

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Taxonomy:

The global semantic knowledge graphing market is segmented on the basis of application, service type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Semantic Search Question and Answer Machine Information Retrieval Electronic Reading Online Learning

On the basis of service type , the market is segmented into: Data Management Knowledge Portals Content Management Others

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into: Large Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into: BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Government Others



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Semantic Knowledge Graphing market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Google Inc., metaphacts GmbH, Stardog Union, Grakn.AI, Microsoft Corporation, LinkedIn, Semantic Web Company, Baidu, Yandex, Wolfram Alpha, and Ontotext., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.