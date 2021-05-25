[PDF] Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market : An Amazing Industry Growth Factor For Next..!!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Semantic Knowledge Graphing?

The Knowledge Graph can be defined as the knowledge base that is used to improve the search engine’s output with information gathered from a variety of sources. The knowledge graph represents a collection of interlinked descriptions of entities – events, abstract concepts, situations, and real-world objects. In knowledge graphing, each entity represents part of the description of the entities, which helps to fetch relative information once the keyword is written while searching.

The key players covered in this study: Google Inc., metaphacts GmbH, Stardog Union, Grakn.AI, Microsoft Corporation, LinkedIn, Semantic Web Company, Baidu, Yandex, Wolfram Alpha, and Ontotext.

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Taxonomy:

The global semantic knowledge graphing market is segmented on the basis of application, service type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Semantic Search Question and Answer Machine Information Retrieval Electronic Reading Online Learning

On the basis of service type , the market is segmented into: Data Management Knowledge Portals Content Management Others

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into: Large Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into: BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Government Others



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Semantic Knowledge Graphing market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Google Inc., metaphacts GmbH, Stardog Union, Grakn.AI, Microsoft Corporation, LinkedIn, Semantic Web Company, Baidu, Yandex, Wolfram Alpha, and Ontotext., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

