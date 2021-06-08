[PDF] Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market New Update, Leading Key Players and Regional Outlook 2021-2027

Europe is the largest exporter of used cars. According to United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), in 2017, Germany exported more than 150000 second hand light duty vehicles across the globe which is equivalent to 40% of all exports in the EU of used light duty vehicles. All the aforementioned factors are contributing to the growth of the second hand vehicle market in the region which, in turn, is expected to boost growth of the second hand vehicle trading service market in the near future. Moreover, Asia Pacific second hand vehicle trading service market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key growth engines of the second hand vehicle trading service market in the region. India and China are the fastest growing markets for automobiles. The growing middle class consumers opting for pre-owned cars has led to an increase in demand for pre-owned cars in India and China. As a result, Mercedes Benz, a leading premium auto-maker, has opened pre-owned car shops for customers. Moreover, local manufacturers in India such as Mahindra and Mahindra and Maruti have also started their own multi-brand pre owned car stores to cater to Indian consumers. In addition to this, the increasing number of online car trading platforms in the region is propelling the growth of the second hand vehicle trading service market in the region.

The latest Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service market report provides an exhaustive study of the global and regional growth trends which is easily understandable by readers. The statistics business data represents overall growth structure and opportunity analysis. Also, The report identifies and analyzes emerging trends as well as the main drivers & challenges. The report presents a detailed segmentation based on technology, product type, application, and various geographical structure.

The second hand vehicle trading service market was valued at US$ 647.3 million in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 1,360.1 million by 2027, according to a new market research report

The Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service market report covers the value chain analysis, swot analysis, porter five analysis as well as the data collected on the basis of primary and secondary research of the market. Moreover, the report describes dynamic key strategic, geographical drivers, competitive advantages, and major manufacturers. A holistic study of the market is considering a variety of segmentation, application, share, size, trend, and deep research.

A quantitative and qualitative analysis will deliver a detailed landscape enlisting the top companies, product information, production, product details and sales value, volume.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:- Autotrader (Cox Automotive), cars.com, Cars24, eBay Motors, Edmund, Guazi, Hemmings, Kbb, Renrenche, Truebil, TrueCar and Uxin among others.

Report Parameters Details of Parameter Historic Year 2017 – 2019 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Segmentation Covered Global Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market, By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Global Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market, By Fuel Type: Petrol Vehicles

Diesel Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Others Global Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market, By Sales Channel: OEMs/Direct Sales

Third Party Services Global Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market, By Mode of Sales: Online

Offline Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

