[PDF] Safety and Productivity Solutions Market : Apply These Few Secret Techniques To Improve

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Safety and Productivity Solutions ?

Productivity software has features such as HR administration, talent management, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others, which helps in increasing the productivity of an organization. Productivity solutions are majorly adopted in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI.

Moreover, safety and productivity solutions help an organization in achieving operational excellence by implementing an efficient operational process. Safety and productivity solutions help in creating a safer working environment in the organization, reduce accidents, lower the workers compensation premium, and ultimately increase productivity.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: INSIGHT DIRECT (UK) LIMITED, Silicus Technologies, LLC, 360 Safety Solutions LLC, Veriato, Ricoh USA, Inc, Office Products Plus, Honeywell International Inc, and others.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market

Increasing the focus of organizations on increasing the productivity of an organization, increasing adoption of ERP and analytical solutions, and supportive industrial rules and regulations across the region, are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, organizations are adopting safety solutions and services that allow an organization to achieve operational excellence, improve productivity and quality, and increase profitability.

Safety and Productivity Solutions Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of component, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of deployment type, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

On the basis of enterprise size, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of application, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

Sales and Distribution Management

Maintenance & Service

Warehouse Management

Workflow Management

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Oil and Gas

Construction

Others

