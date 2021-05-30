[PDF] Robotics System Integration Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Robotics System Integration ?

The increasing research and development investment in robotic industry for the innovation of next generation robots also become one of the key drivers for the growth of the global robotics system integration market. According to Coherent Market Insight, analysis the global R&D spending in robotic industry is US$ 91.5 billion in 2016 up from US$ 71 billion and is forecasted to reach up to US$ 188 billion in 2020. This increasing R&D spending in robotic industry also provides a swift growth to the global robotics system integration market.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dynamic Automation solutions, Geku Automation, RobotWorx, Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Van Hoecke Automation nv, FH Automation, Fitz-Thors Engineering, Inc., Mesh Engineering, TW Automation, Concept Systems Inc., Amtec Solutions Group, Inc.

Global Robotics System Integration Market Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, global Robotics system integration market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in the global robotics system integration market and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The high R&D investment with US$ 14.3 billion in aerospace and defense in the U.S. in 2016 offers a growth opportunity to the robotics system integration market in North America region. In addition to this the Asia Pacific robotics system integration market is the fastest growing market. India and China are some of the major countries which fuel the Asia Pacific market. Due to increasing automotive and electronics industry in Asia pacific region fuels the robotics system integration market is Asia Pacific region.

Robotics System Integration Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of deployment model, the global robotics system integration market is classified into:

On-premises model

Cloud-based model

On the basis of end users, the global robotics system integration market is classified into:

Healthcare

Defense and security

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics

Others

On the basis of application, the global robotics system integration market is classified into:

Material handling

Welding application

Assembly line

