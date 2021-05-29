[PDF] Robot Software Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Robot Software ?

Rising demand for robots in various industries is expected to aid in growth of the robotic software market over the forecast period

Increasing use of robots in verticals such as healthcare, telecommunication and IT, and manufacturing is one of the major driving factors for the market growth. Businesses are adopting robotics to increase efficiency, for better output and in lesser turnaround time. This helps enterprises to focus on creative, strategic, and customer-facing roles rather than manual and repetitive tasks. These factors, in turn, are expected to aid in growth of robotics software market.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: ABB Robotics, AIBrain, Brain Corporation, CloudMinds Technologies, Energid Technologies, Furhat Robotics, IBM Corporation, Liquid Robotics, Neurala Brain Inc., and Oxbotica Inc

Robot Software Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, global robot software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period in 2017 in the global robot software market. Canada and the U.S. are expected to be major growth regions. The early adoption of technologies in multiple verticals, such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and logistics. For instance, a group of tiny robots called Magnetic Microbots used to travel the blood vessels and deliver targeted medication. The ability of service robots to assist in surgeries and carry out tedious and repetitive nursing functions will result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period. This increase in the adoption of service robots will indirectly foster the need for robotic software platforms will help in directly propel the growth of the robot software market in this region

Robot Software Market Taxonomy:

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

On-demand

By Robot:

Industrial robots

Service robots

By Software Type:

Recognition software

Simulation software

Predictive maintenance software

Data management and analysis software

Communication management software

By Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Others

