[PDF] Robot Software Market : Embarking Of Industry That Will Payback You Over The Next 10 Years!!!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.
What Is Robot Software?
Robot software consists of a set of coded commands or instructions that tell a machine-driven device about the tasks to be performed. This software allows tasks to perform autonomously. Several software systems and frameworks such open source frame work and software based framework are available for easing robot programming. These software also aid in reducing the error rates, etc. for application in various verticals. Therefore advantages offered by such software is expected to aid in growth of adoption in various sectors, in turn driving growth of the market.
Top Key players profiled in the Robot Software market report include: ABB Robotics, AIBrain, Brain Corporation, CloudMinds Technologies, Energid Technologies, Furhat Robotics, IBM Corporation, Liquid Robotics, Neurala Brain Inc., and Oxbotica Inc
Robot Software Market Taxonomy:
By Deployment Model:
- On-premises
- On-demand
By Robot:
- Industrial robots
- Service robots
By Software Type:
- Recognition software
- Simulation software
- Predictive maintenance software
- Data management and analysis software
- Communication management software
By Organization Size:
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunications and IT
- Others
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
