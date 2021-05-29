[PDF] Retail Media Network Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Retail Media Network ?

Factors driving growth of the retail media network market

The increasing trend of online shopping is the major factor that is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in mobile devices and adoption of internet of things (IoT) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, with growing penetration of smartphones and internet, e-commerce has become the major platform for consumers to do online shopping from various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com, Inc. and Walmart.

Retail Media Network Market Prime key vendors ( Walmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Kroger Co., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., TESCO PLC, Amazon.com, Inc., METRO, Home Depot Product Authority, LLC., Target Brands, Inc., Best Buy, Inter IKEA Systems B.V, Carrefour SA, and eBay Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Regional analysis of retail media network market

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Among regions, North America is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players in the region such as Walmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, and The Kroger Co. Most of the companies deliver products at the doorsteps, by making it convenient to the end users. For instance, in March 2018, Walmart expanded its online grocery pick up service to over 100 metro areas in the U.S. In this service customers can order their grocery products online and company will deliver product at their doorsteps.

Retail Media Network Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type, the retail media network market is segmented into:

Search Ads

Display Ads

On the basis of application, the retail media network market is segmented into:

Consumer Goods

Catering

Others

On the basis of region, the retail media network market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

