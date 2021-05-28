[PDF] Resistive Random Access Memory Market : Do You Hear The Sound Of Breathtaking Growth Of It?

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Resistive Random Access Memory?

Resistive random access memory is a non-volatile random access computer memory which works on the basis of changing the resistance over a dielectric solid state material. Resistive random access memory is based on the idea of applying the memory function by exchanging the resistance of the material between a high and low state. Resistive random access memory, which is a non-volatile memory, is expected to grab a market share by replacing static random access memory and dynamic random access memory. The replacement will be possible due to various benefits provided by resistive random access memory such as high storage density and 3D packing, permitting layers of memory gadgets to be coordinated in one chip, quick switching for fast exchange of information, and utilizing less energy per switching cycle.

The increasing adoption of sensors technology such as wearable devices in various regions, has increased demand for fast data transfers and high storage density, in turn providing immense opportunity for growth of the resistive random access memory market globally. Around 232 million wearable devices were sold in 2015, which rose up to 275 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach up to 323 million units sales by 2017. Hence, rising sales of wearable devices has led to increasing demand for resistive random access memory. In addition to this, the increasing installation of internet of things devices globally also provides scope for the growth of the resistive random access memory market at global level. According to Coherent Market Insights, approx. 17.7 billion internet of things devices were installed globally in 2016, and is estimated to reach up to 30.7 billion by 2020.

Resistive Random Access Memory Market Key playes: Crocus Nano Electronics LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Spin Transfer Technologies, Everspin Technologies Inc., and Avalanche Technology Inc.

Resistive Random Access Memory Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, the global resistive random-access memory market is classified into:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics

Automotive

Enterprise Storage

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

