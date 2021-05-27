[PDF] Remote Vehicle Diagnostics Market : How Green Is Your Remote Vehicle Diagnostics? To Make A Growth Impact In Your Business

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Remote Vehicle Diagnostics?

Remote vehicle diagnostics solution is responsible for monitoring status of a vehicle regarding detection of any problem occurred during operation and identifying real time vehicle parameters to enhance its performance. This solution can be utilized to monitor performance and working status of commercial, electric vehicles, and utility vehicles. Remote vehicle diagnostic solution permits customer to utilize real time data about the vehicle such as routes and fuel level for better performance of the vehicle.

Emergence of autonomous vehicles is supporting growth of the market

The key factor responsible for the growth of the global remote vehicle diagnostics market is advent of autonomous vehicle. Remote vehicle diagnostics solution can be utilized to provide detailed status of a vehicle including vehicle tracking, summary, and analysis of a trip. It provides hardware configuration, which includes event configuration and parameters for echo cancellation. Remote vehicle diagnostics solutions are essential part of automotive industry especially for electric vehicles due to better vehicle performance and real time driving emission testing.

The TOP LEADING COMPANIES profiled in this report include: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Onstar LLC (subsidiary of General Motors), Snap-On Inc., Magneti Marelli, Softing AG, VOXX International Corporation, Vector Informatik, and Vidiwave Ltd.

Remote Vehicle Diagnostics Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of vehicle type, the global remote vehicle diagnostics market is segmented into:

Light-Duty Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of connectivity, the global remote vehicle diagnostics market is segmented into:

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

On the basis of application, the global remote vehicle diagnostics market is segmented into:

Automatic Crash Notification

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle Health Alert

Roadside Assistance

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Onstar LLC (subsidiary of General Motors), Snap-On Inc., Magneti Marelli, Softing AG, VOXX International Corporation, Vector Informatik, and Vidiwave Ltd., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

