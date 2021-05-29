[PDF] Remote Infrastructure Management Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Remote Infrastructure Management ?

Decreased interruption of network and IT infrastructure devices drives the growth of the remote infrastructure management market

Efficient management of complex networks help the growth of remote infrastructure market due to trend of digitization increase rapidly in developing market. Most of organization are outsourcing their services and support to third party service providers which is a significantly grow the remote infrastructure management market. There are various advantages of remote infrastructure management including enhanced productivity & efficiency of IT infrastructure, and improved critical business services. Increasing difficulty in the network system and necessity of security for remote infrastructure management are rising in demand for network efficiency is driving growth of this market.

Remote Infrastructure Management Market Prime key vendors ( Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, Sensiple, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited, Locuz Technologies Corporation, and Nityo Infotech Services Pvt Ltd. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Remote Infrastructure Management Market Regional Insights:

The global remote infrastructure management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe is a one of the fastest growing market of the remote infrastructure management solution due to outsourcing service providers such as Wipro and HCL, among others in this region. According to CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outsourcing service market has matured significantly due to increasing interest in outsourcing information technology and business processes. This region is high priority target for outsourcing service providers. Service outsourcing contracts of over US$ 49.3 million signed in Europe in 2014 (and to a very minor extent in the Middle East and Africa) was US$ 11.7 million this is 7.0% higher than in 2013.

Remote Infrastructure Management Market Taxonomy

The remote infrastructure management segmented by:

By Service:

Server Management

Storage Management

Desktop Management

Database Management

Internet Service Providers

Application Management

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Remote Infrastructure Management Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Remote Infrastructure Management market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, Sensiple, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited, Locuz Technologies Corporation, and Nityo Infotech Services Pvt Ltd.

