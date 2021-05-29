[PDF] Regulatory Information Management Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Regulatory Information Management ?

Market Dynamics

Market for regulatory information management is expected to exhibit significant traction, during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing stringency of the norms provided by regulatory bodies such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and other similar agencies in the respective regions globally. The regulatory scenario is complex and always changing, therefore to keep up with regulatory requirements across global markets is challenging. According to the European Union Drug Regulating Authorities Pharmacovigilance Medicinal Product Dictionary (EVMPD) regulations, all pharmaceutical companies harmonized exchanged format to manage the drug safety product information, which was effective from July 02, 2012. Pharmaceutical companies tend to adopt advanced technologies such as regulatory information management systems.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Acuta, Llc, Parexel, Computer Sciences Corp (CSC), Aris Global, Virtify, Ennov, Amplexor, Samarind Ltd., Dovel Technologies, Inc., and Informa.

Market Driver:

The regulatory scenario in the industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and clinical research tend to be highly critical and keeps updating at frequent intervals. This has led to development of competent regulatory information management software to be adopted by industry players. This ever-changing regulatory scenario in such industries proves to be one of the important driving factors for adoption of regulatory information management software. Also, reduction in manual errors in the software designed for regulatory process coupled with easy access are further expected to contribute in growth of global regulatory information management market.

Regulatory Information Management Market Taxonomy:

Global Regulatory Information Management Market, By Product Type:

Software

Hardware

Global Regulatory Information Management Market, By End-user Industry:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Clinical Research organizations

