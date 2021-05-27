[PDF] Refrigerated Transport Market : What Covid-19 Crisis Can Teach You ?? Having An Excellent In It Is Not Enough

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Refrigerated Transport?

The global refrigerated transport market was valued at 15.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 27.21 billion by 2027. Refrigerated transport refers to the automotive systems designed for transportation of perishable shipment at specific temperatures to retain its quality. These automotive are integrated with cooling apparatus, powered by small displacement diesel engines and utilize dry ice as cooling agent to maintain specific temperatures. Requirement to maintain the edible quality of the products and compliance to the regional food quality regulations are expected to drive refrigerated transport market growth over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand for multi temperature refrigerated units in vehicles is one the key factors propelling demand for mid and heavy commercial refrigerated vehicles, as multi temperature refrigerator have large space, which transports variety of goods such as fresh and frozen products such as beverages, fish, meat, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and ice creams. Furthermore, increasing development of multi temperature based heavy vehicles is expected to drive growth of the segment. For instance, in 2018, Carrier Transicold at the Distribution Solutions Conference of the International Foodservice Distributors Association, introduced Vector 8611MT a multi-temperature trailer refrigeration unit, which holds two refrigerated compartments. However, high installation cost of refrigeration is expected to restrain growth of the refrigerated transport market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc., China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, Lamberet SAS, and Wabash National Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Great Dane Trailers

Refrigerated Transport Market Taxonomy:

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Transport Type –Qualitative Insights

Refrigerated Road Transport Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Refrigerated Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Temperature:

Single Temperature

Multi-temperature

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Refrigerated Transport Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Refrigerated Transport Market market is estimated to account for US$ 27.21 billion by 2027 Which are the prominent Refrigerated Transport market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc., China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, Lamberet SAS, and Wabash National Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Great Dane Trailers, Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

