[PDF] Refrigerated Road Transport Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Refrigerated Road Transport Market

Market Dynamics

Significant growth of multi-chain food and beverage retail industry is anticipated to be among the prominent growth driver of the industry. Food and beverages industry retailing and servicing has witnessed considerable evolution over the last few years. Business models providing online services to cater the consumer appetite requirements, high growth in consumer motivation towards packaged foods are among the prominent trends witnessed across all the major economies of the globe. In conjunction with these factors, development of stringent food quality standards, to safeguard consumer health will present strong growth prospects over the next few years. For instance, Food Guidance & Regulation – FDA in U.S., General Food Law Regulation and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Europe regulate the standards for manufacturing, processing, industry systems, and import/export activities. However, high initial investment and maintenance cost of these systems is expected to be among the major factors that will continue to hamper the overall industry growth over the next few years.

Keywrod Market Players: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Thermo King), Lamberet SAS, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation), Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and Wabash National Corporation

