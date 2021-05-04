[PDF] Radar Speed Gun Market : Easy Steps To More Sales

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Radar Speed Gun Market

Growing number of road accidents across the globe is one of the major factors driving growth of the radar speed gun market

Major factor attributed to growth of the market is increasing number of road accidents globally. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.25 million road accidents were reported worldwide in 2013, out of which, around 93% road traffic deaths were reported in low- and middle-income economies and over 50 million people were injured by road accidents. Radar speed guns are used by traffic police to track the speed of motorcycles, cars, and trucks moving on the road, to further help drivers easily control the speed of vehicles, which in turn, helps avoid collisions and blind spot crashes among vehicles. Increasing adoption of radar speed guns is thus expected to increase road safety, in turn, reducing the rate of road accidents. These factors are thus expected to propel growth of the radar speed gun market in the near future.

Key players in the global Radar Speed Gun market are: RCSpeeds, Stalker Radar, Geolux d.o.o, Escort Ltd, Mangal security products, Decatur Electronics Inc., Gvtel Communication System, M R Communications, Shenzhen Lutu Technology Co., LTD, rockymountainradar, and Ultra Mind Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Radar Speed Gun Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

