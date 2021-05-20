[PDF] Racing Drones Market: Intense Competition but High Growth | coherentmarketinsights.com



Overview:

The global racing drones market was valued at US$ 414.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 2,143.9 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period, according to Global Racing Drones Market Report, by Drone Type (RTF/RTR and ARF), by Application (Rotorcross, Drag Racing, and Time Trial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa).

The market research report for the Racing Drones Market offers valuable insight into the market for the forecast period. The sole emphasis of the report is to offer an insightful perspective on market trends, challenges, drivers, and some other factors. This document also sheds light on historical data regarding the Racing Drones market and predicts what a business owner should to, in order to achieve adequate profit.

Leading Keyplayers in Racing Drones Industry:

DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Walkera, Air Jugar, MJX, EXDRONES, Chengji, Flytec, Binshang Creative Technology Co. Ltd., JYU, Sky Viper, Eachine, ad RotorX Racing

Among application, rotorcross segment held the dominant share in the global racing drones market in 2017 as most of the drone racing tournaments are held in this category only which requires more of pilot skills than drag racing and time trial categories of racing. Two or more racers compete to decide who crosses the finish line and this is the most exciting format of drones racing sport. This type of race is between the drones that must pass through a specific course as soon as possible in which pilot controls them from a specific distance while wearing FPV (First Person View) goggles where they can see the video streaming from the camera of the drone. This is also one of the most demanding types of races as it requires great flying capabilities and maneuverability. Almost all of the winning racing drones are self-modified (AFR) by the pilots in this type of tournaments. This is the fastest growing type of segment as well.

COVID-19 Impact on the Racing Drones market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Points covered in the Racing Drones market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Racing Drones market.

