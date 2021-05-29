[PDF] Public Cloud Market : The Ultimate Guide.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Public Cloud ?

Systems Infrastructure Services (IaaS) is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period

Increasing number of startups are focusing on business enhancement and expansion, which requires high initial capital for development of these resources. As public cloud offers its services for free or at minimal charges in most cases, the demand for these services is rapidly increasing. Moreover, growing volume of data and computing of intensive workloads, owing to emergence of enterprise trends such as Bring your own device (BYOD), Choose your own device (CYOD), Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are expected to create a conducive environment for growth of the public cloud market. This service is not associated with any maintenance costs, efforts for infrastructure, and does not necessitate long-term contracts, owing to pay-as-you-go service. These benefits, in turn, are expected to propel growth of the public cloud market.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Public Cloud market includes : Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Microsoft, IBM, Google, CenturyLink, and Verizon Wireless.

High demand for these services in financial applications is expected to fuel market growth

Growing adoption of SaaS offerings such as customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), enterprise resource management, and other financial applications is increasing, especially in large enterprises. According to Coherent Market Insights’ research findings, around 45% of large enterprise application adoption in the U.S. comprised of software-as-a-service or other such solutions in 2016. This in turn, is expected to drive growth of the public cloud market growth.

Public Cloud Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of services, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Business Process Services (BPaaS)

Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)

Application Services

Management & Security Services

Systems Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

Advertising

On the basis of organization, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of end-use industry, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Discrete Manufacturing

Professional Services

Banking

Process Manufacturing

Retail

Others

