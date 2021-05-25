[PDF] Public Cloud Market : Know Most Amazing Secrets About The It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Public Cloud?

Public cloud refers to the standard cloud computing model-based service provider enabling general users the access to virtual machines, storage or applications over the internet. Public cloud is either available free of cost or on pay-per-usage basis. These services provide high scalability, cost savings, agility, simplicity, and efficient business growth prospects, due to which the demand for public cloud has increased over the past decade and is gaining high traction from various companies.

This report presents the worldwide Public Cloud market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2020 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Public Cloud Market Key players : Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Microsoft, IBM, Google, CenturyLink, and Verizon Wireless.

Public Cloud Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of component, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of services, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Business Process Services (BPaaS)

Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)

Application Services

Management & Security Services

Systems Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

Advertising

On the basis of organization, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of end-use industry, the global public cloud market is segmented into:

Discrete Manufacturing

Professional Services

Banking

Process Manufacturing

Retail

Others

