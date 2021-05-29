[PDF] Pro AV Market : The Ultimate Guide.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Pro AV ?

Market Dynamics

Pro AV is rapidly adopted in the retail industry, as it provides better opportunities to the business. For instance, an interactive touch display, which enables quick order placing and payment option is used in retail industry. These systems are adopted by various food retail chains such as Domino’s, Burger King, and others. The increasing demand for Pro AV products in the retail and food industry is driving the global Pro AV market growth over the forecast period.

Pro AV Market Prime key vendors ( Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC., New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, Vistacom Inc., Biamp Systems, proAV Limited, Professional Audio Visual Ltd., and others. ).

Market Trend

The integration of telecommunication applications such as Skype is a major trend in the global Pro AV market

Key players in the market are integrating companies’ Pro AV products with telecommunication applications such as Skype, zoom, and others. This enables key players to provide services across all types of screens such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TV. Furthermore, the integration of telecommunication applications with Pro AV products will reduce the complexity of the user interface, as it does not require any specific training for use. Due to simplicity of operation, key players are providing products equipped with telecommunication applications. For instance, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd is providing Pro AV products equipped with Skype for a business tool. Through this product, meeting rooms can be accessed from any device such as laptops, smartphones, and others.

Pro AV Market Taxonomy

Global Pro AV Market, By Type:

Products



Services

Global Pro AV Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales



Distributor

Global Pro AV Market, By End User:

Home Use



Commercial



Education



Government



Hospitality/Retail

Global Pro AV Market, By Region:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and Africa

