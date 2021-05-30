[PDF] Printing Machine Market : Few Tips To Grow Your Bussiness.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Printing Machine ?

Offset printing process used in majority of the printing applications is driving the printing machine market growth

The offset printing process is the most common form of printing method used for many applications such as book notes, packaging, marketing material etc. If anything needs to be printed it can be done with the help Offset Printing. This printing technique is used for newspapers, books, legal forms, and documents, magazines, brochures, business cards, letterhead, catalogues, booklets, business forms, flyers, brochures, calendars, invitations, packaging industry, and much more. Offset printing process is often used in combination with lithographic printing. In offset-lithography, the paper does not come into direct contact with the printing plate. Instead, the image is transferred to a rubber roller. The process produces prints with rich, smooth solids without the streaking found in lesser quality prints. This printing method is very suitable for print media. Thus, offset printing is more widely used for printing purpose and hence it is expected that market for offset lithography printers will be majorly driven by growth in the printed media sector.

Printing Machine Market Prime key vendors ( Advanced Vision Technology Ltd., Agfa Graphics, Bobst, Dover Corp., Eastman Kodak Company Goss International Americas, LLC. MITSUBISHI Heavy Industries LTD., MINO Group Co. LTD., MISHIMA Co. LTD., and Sakurai Graphics Systems Corporation. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Printing Machine Market: Regional Insight

On the basis of region, the printing machine market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa.

Asia Pacific is the major contributor in the Printing machine market growth, owing to growing print markets in this region. In 2016, daily print newspaper circulation in Asia increased by 8.80 percent over one year and 40.10 percent over five years’ time span. Moreover, according to the March 2017, updates by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in India print media contributes to a significant portion of the total advertising revenue, accounting for almost 41.2%. Thus, increasing adoption of printed media in Asia Pacific region is propelling demand for printing machine market, which in turn is expected to account for considerable market share throughout the forecast period.

Printing Machine Market Taxonomy

By Product Type:

Offset Lithography

Flexography

Digital Printing

Gravure

Screen Printing

By End User:

Commercial

Publication

Packaging

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

