[PDF] Preventive Maintenance Software Market : Best New Tips About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Preventive Maintenance Software ?

One of the recent trends that will pick up footing in the preventive maintenance software market in the forecasted years is the rising market of Internet of Things in preventive maintenance. According to Coherent Market Insights analysis in 2016, around 17.7 billion devices are installed or connected up from 15.4 billion and is predicted to reach up to 62 billion in 2024. Internet of Things helps to generate smart communication environment, for example, smart healthcare, smart transportation, smart homes, and smart cars. The expansion of smart connected devices has expanded because of the rise of internet of things. Smart connected devices incorporate portable imaging devices and navigation devices with cellular devise and these gadgets offers information about machines and their working conditions. More over the data security and privacy issue become one major challenge which hinders the growth of the global preventive maintenance software market.

This report focuses on Preventive Maintenance Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Preventive Maintenance Software market includes : Dude Solutions, Maintenance Connection, ManagerPlus, IQMS, AssetPoint, Building Engines, eMaint, CWORKS, Argos, DPSI, Corrigo, CyberMetrics, FacilityONE, FMX, Infor, Maintenance Assistant, Hippo CMMS Software, MAPCON Technologies, Maintenance Care, MPulse Maintenance Software, Maxpanda, MicroMain, and TechWare Smartware Group

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Preventive Maintenance Software Market Outlook – North America to be growth engine

On the basis of geography, the study is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The North America hold the dominating position in the global preventive maintenance software market and is expected. Due to high presence of market leaders and high penetration of smartphones offers a major demand for preventive maintenance software in the North America region. The offering of mobile based preventive maintenance software by various venders in North America region also fuels the market of preventive maintenance software in the region. Various preventive maintenance software providers offers a mobile functionality either from web browser or application.

Preventive Maintenance Software Market Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment type, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

Cloud

On-premises

On the basis of component, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

Solution

Services

On the basis of organization, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of verticals, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

Government

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

