[PDF] Prescriptive Analytics Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

How Important Is Prescriptive Analytics ?

Increasing adoption of new technologies is one of major factors driving growth of the market

Adoption of new technologies such as Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and real-time analytics is increasing by various organisations, in order to enhance business outcomes and gain competitive advantage in the market. Prescriptive analytics combines big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence and business process, thereby delivering accurate decisions to solve business issues. Prescriptive analytic tools are used, in order to optimize supply chain and resources, reduce chances of data loss. Hence, prescriptive analytical tools used for extracting outcomes from this unstructured data that helps improving business decisions. Moreover, it also provides alternative solutions that helps in making strategic and tactical business decisions, which impacts both present and future outcomes.

This report focuses on Prescriptive Analytics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Prescriptive Analytics market includes : IBM Corporation, Ayata, NGDATA, River Logic, Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, Emcien, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Profitect, Fractal Analytics Inc., and Nelito Systems Ltd

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Growth of unstructured data accelerates the growth of the market

Increasing competition among the organisation is propelling demand for market insights based on unstructured data such as documents, call center transcripts, email messages, social media content, and social networking sites, and others, which is in turn is expected to increase the demand for prescriptive analytics tools. This insights helps organisation to understand the market trend, customer demand, product description, and others. The rapid growth of unstructured data volume generated by various organization have raised the trend of prescriptive analytical tools. Therefore, analysis of unstructured data is expected to drive growth of the market

Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Type

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Data Type

Structured

Unstructured

By Application Type

Risk Management

Operations Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

Others

By Organization Size

SMEs(Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprises

By Verticals

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Government and Defense,

Energy and Utilities,

Transportation and Logistics

Others

