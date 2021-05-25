[PDF] Predictive Maintenance Market : Want To Have A More Appealing Growth? Read This!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Predictive Maintenance?

Global predictive maintenance market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,123.8 Mn in 2018, up from US$ 1,639.2 Mn in 2017. By 2026, the market is projected to reach US$ 17,700.8 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.3% over the forecast period (2018–2026). Increasing adoption of predictive maintenance in automotive aftermarket, growing industrial automation, increasing demand for periodic maintenance (for operations, assets, and production) are some major factors contributing in growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

Key Players: Amiral Technologies, Embitel, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Senseye Ltd., Softweb Solutions, Inc., Warwick Analytics, SAP SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Software AG, and Siemens AG.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Predictive Maintenance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Predictive Maintenance market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Predictive Maintenance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Predictive Maintenance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Predictive Maintenance Market Taxonomy:

Global Predictive Maintenance Market, By Component:

Solution



Smart Maintenance





Predictive Analytics



Services



System Integration





Maintenance & Support





Consulting Services

Global Predictive Maintenance Market, By Deployment:

Cloud



On-premise

Global Predictive Maintenance Market, By Application:

Asset Maintenance



Operation Maintenance



Health & Performance Maintenance

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

