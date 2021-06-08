[PDF] Powered Smart Card Market Growth Statics, Incredible Possibilities, and Revenue Analysis

Powered Smart Card Market Report Introduction:-

Global powered smart card market, by type segment, contactless sub-segment was accounted for 56.3% market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2019 and 2027.

Internet access has become convenient and usage has increased the sustainability due to increasing demand for online banking & shopping experience and rising access to e-government services. Increasing adoption of e-commerce services has increased the frequency of online payments globally in the recent past. According to Coherent Markets Insights Analysis, mobile payments are expected to reach US$ 617 Bn in terms of transaction value by 2016 end. Growth is anticipated to be mainly driven by increasing adoption of NFC77 technology in the U.S. and the global consumer market. Moreover, security risks associated with online payment options have increased the demand for secured payment options. Powered smart cards can enhance security, reduce fraud, and allow utilization of value-added services to consumers. Therefore, these factors are expected to boost growth of the global powered smart card market during the forecast period.

The market experts also gave an overview of the business scenario, development opportunity, and product portfolio. Additionally, the companies are examined in the report based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, the volume of production, and profit. The report sheds light on the competitive scenario of the Powered Smart Card market for knowing the competition at the national and global levels. The expert provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help players get an insight into the current and future market scenario.

Who will get the benefit from this report?

The report provides market analysis in a simplified manner that is easy to read and understand for the users. This will also assist startups to understand every worldwide competitors of Powered Smart Card market: Watchdata Technologies Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Safran Identity and Security (Morpho SA), Samsung, Oberthur Technologies, Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd., Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd., Gemalto NV, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd., and Datang Telecom Technology Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis:-

The report includes the region-wise segmentation North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) of the market.

Global Powered Smart Card Market, By Type:

Contactless Cards

Hybrid Cards

Dual- interface Cards

Global Powered Smart Card Market, By Application:

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail, and loyalty

Pay TV

Energy and Utility (Smart Meters for Electricity, Water, and Gas)

