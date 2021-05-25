[PDF] Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices Market : Know How You Can Make A Great Impact With Simple Hacks On It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices?

Power transistors and Thyristors are switching devices, however, power transistors are used for high frequency application and thyristors are used in high power application. In high-frequency application, transistor is used due to its small turn-on and turn-off time. In high power application, thyristors are used due to its high current carrying capability. Thyristors are designed with alternating four semiconductor P and N type of materials and three layer of sandwich type of design is used for the transistor. Due to this design, power thyristors have heavy weight and transistors have less weight compared to the thyristor. Power transistors and thyristors devices are extensively use power electronics circuits. Power electronic controls and converts the electric power. The market for power transistors and thyristors is expected to exhibit growth in the forecast period, owing to increasing need for power management devices.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD., ABB, Sanken Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, IXYS Corporation, Semikron, Microsemi Corporation, Central Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Changzhou Galaxy Semiconductor Co.Ltd., and others.

Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices Market Taxonomy:

By Product type

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor(‎IGBT)

Thyristors

Bipolar Power Transistors

By Application

Automotive

Power Industry

Consumer electronics

Communications

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices market.

