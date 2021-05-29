[PDF] Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices Market

Rising demand for consumer electronics is fueling growth of power transistors and thyristor device market globally. Power transistors and thyristors devices are used in consumer devices to control and regulate the power. Growth in disposable income is leading to increasing demand for consumer electronics globally. According to a report published by World Bank, in October 2019, in 2016–2017, disposable personal income in Thailand increased from US$ 253,848.24 million to US$ 586,575.6 million. Which will subsequently drive the adoption of power transistors and thyristor devices.

Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices Market Prime key vendors ( Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD., ABB, Sanken Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, IXYS Corporation, Semikron, Microsemi Corporation, Central Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Changzhou Galaxy Semiconductor Co.Ltd., and others. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, China is the world largest semiconductor consumption market with 47% of total consumption in year 2018 and this is expected to grow further in the forecast period. This is owing commercialization of Internet of Things (IoT) and introduction of 5G. Furthermore, India is also expected to exhibit high growth owing to it being a growing market for electronics. For instance, according to a report published by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in April 2018, Indian electronics market is expected to grow at 41% CAGR between 2017 to 2020 to reach US$ 400 billion in 2020. Such factors are expected to aid in growth of the Asia Pacific power transistors and thyristors devices market over the forecast period.

Power Transistors and Thyristors Devices Market Taxonomy

By Product type

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor(‎IGBT)

Thyristors

Bipolar Power Transistors

By Application

Automotive

Power Industry

Consumer electronics

Communications

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

