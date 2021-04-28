[PDF] Portable Printer : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Portable Printer Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Portable printer finds significant application in empowering the mobile workforce to create printed documents, receipts, and invoices. This helps in enhancing the employee productivity while on the move, specifically in retail, transportation & logistics, and hospitality sectors. Moreover, portable printers help avoid security breach in enterprises, owing to which they experience significant demand from various end-use industries. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel the portable printer market growth over the forecast period.

Press Release: Portable Printer

Expected Value Till Forecast: grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2017–2025)

Global Portable Printer Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Bixolon, Brother International Corporation, Canon Inc., Fujitsu Isotec Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Oki Printing Solutions, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Portable Printer Market Taxonomy:

Global Portable Printer Market, By Technology:

Thermal Printer

Inkjet Printer

Impact Printer

Global Portable Printer Market, By Output Type:

Barcode, Labels and Ticketing

Receipts

Documents & Others

Global Portable Printer Market, By End User Industry:

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Others

