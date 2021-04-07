[PDF] Port Infrastructure Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

Global Port Infrastructure Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

Globalization has led to increased emphasis on international trade activities that has in turn led to substantial increase in spending for the development of transport facilities that include roads, railways, waterways, and airports. Among these, port infrastructure market is projected to witness highest gains through the forecast period (2019-2027), primarily owing to increasing proliferation of sea trade and major investments in infrastructural development in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Middle East.

Who are the Major Players in Port Infrastructure Market?

ACS Group, Hyundai Engineering, Consolidated Engineering Construction Co, Bechtel, and Danube Ports Network Company.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Port Infrastructure Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of infrastructure project, the global port infrastructure market is classified into:

Container

Energy

Break-bulk

Roll-on/roll-off ports (ro-ro ports)

On the basis of facility type, the global port infrastructure market is classified into:

Deep-water seaport

Seaport

River port

Harbor

Pier, Jetty or wharf

Port terminal

Off shore terminal

Canal

