[PDF] Pneumatic Cylinder Market : The Few Biggest Industry Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Pneumatic Cylinder ?

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market – Insights

Global pneumatic cylinder market generated revenue of US$ 1,072 Million in 2017. By 2026, the pneumatic cylinder market is expected to amount to US$ 1,401 Million with a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The pneumatic cylinder, also known as air cylinder, is a mechanical device that uses air pressure to generate force in a linear motion. The pneumatic cylinders are similar to an automobile piston, which is forced by an inflow of pressurized gas in place of a gasoline explosion. After completing each stroke, the piston returns to its starting position.

Pneumatic Cylinder Market Prime key vendors ( SMC Corporation, Festo, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Aventics, Aro (Ingersoll Rand), Univer Group, Camozzi, Metal Work, AirTac, Ashun Fluid Power Co, and others. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Dynamics

Increasing production of mining industry plays a key role in the growth of the market as it directly increases demand for earth moving equipment. For instance, according to World Mining Congress, the global mining production was pegged at 16.9 billion metric tons in 2016, up from 15.8 billion metric tons in 2010. Various types of earth moving equipment such as dump trucks, dozers, loaders, and excavators are used for different mining operations.

Pneumatic Cylinder Market Taxonomy

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Function:

Single-acting

Double-acting

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Cylinder:

Cylinders with piston rods

Rod less cylinders

Diaphragm cylinders

Rotary cylinders

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Movement:

Linear Movement

Rotary Movement

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Application:

Industrial

Robotics

Automobile

Aviation

Healthcare

Others

