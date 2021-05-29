[PDF] Picocell and Femtocell Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Picocell and Femtocell ?

Factors driving growth of the picocell and femtocell market

Less power consumption is the major factor, which is expected to drive growth of the picocell and femtocell market. Femtocell consume less power for the transmission of the signal as compared to the macrocell transmission networks. Femtocells consumes less than 7W power and helps in increasing energy efficiency. Macrocells use more energy for signal transmission. The small transmission power of femtocell networks leads to less battery drain in the devices. Thus, mobile operators prefer femtocell to offer better services such as long-term evaluation (LTE) technology and 5G technology to their subscribers. For instance, in January 2018 Nokia Corporation launched first MulteFire small cell that provides enterprises and industries to use global unlicensed spectrum for high-capacity, secure, and high-coverage long-term evaluation (LTE) networks.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Cisco System, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, and ZTE Corporation.

Regional analysis of picocell and femtocell market

On the basis of the region, picocell and femtocell market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to presence of key players in the region such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and ZTE Corporation. For instance, in June 2019, Ericsson Corporation, launched Standalone NR software and 5G cloud core solution with 5G commercial base stations from its Ericsson Radio Systems. Ericsson Corporation 5G base station offers Baseband 6630 and AIR 6488, which are used in commercial 5G networks all over the world.

Picocell and Femtocell Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Femtocell

Picocell

Microcell

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Residential

Enterprises

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

