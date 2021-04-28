[PDF] Physical Security : Some Tricks About It You Wish You Knew Before.

Physical Security Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Physical security means protection of hardware, software and data against any physical event which can cause potentially damage to the organization. It is used to protect organization from natural disasters such as theft, accidents and others. All government and business operations face new and complicated security challenges across various operations. The government of various countries have increased spending on physical security due to rise in terrorism and security concerns. The two primary concerns of physical security include prevention and protection serving the security interests of people, equipment, and property. The need for securing critical infrastructure combined with real-time response systems has emerged as the major concern for governments and organizations.

Global Physical Security Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Axis Communications AB, VidSys Inc., Bosch Security Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, Morpho SA, Tyco International Ltd, HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Assa AB, Genetec Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems Inc., and Pelco Inc.

Physical Security Market Taxonomy:

Global Physical Security Market, By Components:

Hardware

Intrusion detection and prevention



Access control



Others

Software

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)



Management Analysis and Modeling Software

Services

Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)



Remote Management Services



Technical Support



Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)



Security Consulting



Public Alert and Warning System



Others

Global Physical Security Market, By Application:

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Control Centers

Utilities/ Energy Markets

Chemical Facilities

Industrial

Retail

Business organizations

Hospitality and casinos

Others

