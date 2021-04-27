[PDF] Physical Security Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

Physical Security Market Report available at Coherent Market Insights gives an overview of the Physical Security Market which covers product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report also explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2026.

This report details the Physical Security Market starting with a basic overview that includes market definitions and views. It includes a categorized distinction between primary and secondary factors that influence this global industry. The overview also includes regional segmentation of this industry.

Physical Security Key Players : Axis Communications AB, VidSys Inc., Bosch Security Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, Morpho SA, Tyco International Ltd, HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Assa AB, Genetec Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems Inc., and Pelco Inc.

Physical Security Market Taxonomy:

Global Physical Security Market, By Components:

Hardware

Intrusion detection and prevention



Access control



Others

Software

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)



Management Analysis and Modeling Software

Services

Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)



Remote Management Services



Technical Support



Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)



Security Consulting



Public Alert and Warning System



Others

Global Physical Security Market, By Application:

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Control Centers

Utilities/ Energy Markets

Chemical Facilities

Industrial

Retail

Business organizations

Hospitality and casinos

Others

