[PDF] Physical Security Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

Physical Security Key Players : Axis Communications AB, VidSys Inc., Bosch Security Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, Morpho SA, Tyco International Ltd, HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Assa AB, Genetec Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems Inc., and Pelco Inc.
The global Physical Security market is estimated to account for US$ 500.2 million by 2027
Global Physical Security Market, By Components:
- Hardware
- Intrusion detection and prevention
- Access control
- Others
- Software
- Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)
- Management Analysis and Modeling Software
- Services
- Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)
- Remote Management Services
- Technical Support
- Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)
- Security Consulting
- Public Alert and Warning System
- Others
Global Physical Security Market, By Application:
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Public Sector
- Control Centers
- Utilities/ Energy Markets
- Chemical Facilities
- Industrial
- Retail
- Business organizations
- Hospitality and casinos
- Others
