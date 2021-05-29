[PDF] Physical Security Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

Market Dynamics

The adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) is also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Nowadays companies have a large amount of data and it becomes difficult to handle a more complex system. Cyber-attacks are increasing due to connectivity through the usage of big data, cloud, social media, and other mobile services. Increasing the adoption of social media, cloud, and many other applications have increased the insider threat into the networks and provide significant loss to the IT industries. Companies such as Akamai Technologies has launched a Cloud Edge platform that is designed to secure delivery of data to connected devices and in-application messaging.

Market Opportunities

Convergence of technologies can present lucrative growth opportunities in the global physical security market

Convergence represents the approach of applying data generated for both logical IT systems and physical security systems for driving efficiency in business processes. The integration of systems is expected to improve the process of decision-making. Globally, companies and organizations have been taking steps for ensuring an enterprise-wide view of security risk including the risks associated with both IT and physical components. Furthermore, combining logical and physical security is expected to help enterprises to save cost incurred on security compliance measures.

Physical Security Market Taxonomy

Global Physical Security Market, By Components:

Hardware

Intrusion detection and prevention



Access control



Others

Software

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)



Management Analysis and Modeling Software

Services

Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)



Remote Management Services



Technical Support



Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)



Security Consulting



Public Alert and Warning System



Others

Global Physical Security Market, By Application:

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Control Centers

Utilities/ Energy Markets

Chemical Facilities

Industrial

Retail

Business organizations

Hospitality and casinos

Others

