[PDF] Physical Security Information Management Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Physical Security Information Management ?

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidences of security breaches have increased the demand for enhanced and effective operational control over disparate physical security systems. Many large organizations are deploying complex security systems due to a lack of communication with other systems. Furthermore, many organizations are focused on the development of centralized security, in order to achieve consistent levels of security, accessibility across all sites, and enhanced remote monitoring. For instance, in July 2016, the City of Cleveland, Ohio, the U.S. deployed converged security and information management software developed by Vidsys, Inc. based in Vienna, Virginia, the U.S. to secure the city during the Republican National Convention event.

This report focuses on Physical Security Information Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Integration of PSIM with the Internet of Things (IoT) can provide major business opportunities

Internet of Things (IoT) is an evolving and cutting-edge technology that helps to send and receive data from internet-enabled devices. Integrating PSIM with IoT presents lucrative opportunities to extend solution and service offerings and develop enhanced security solutions. Moreover, integration of IoT with PSIM would offer advanced connectivity to disparate security systems such as sensors video surveillance cameras, access control systems, and other security systems such as alarm systems, and deliver enhanced security management platforms.

Use of AI to boost surveillance can present lucrative growth opportunities in the near future

Artificial intelligence is another evolving technology that can open new avenues for solutions providers. AI can be used to enhance surveillance process, thereby improving overall security and reduce breaches. Furthermore, AI can reduce cost required for deployment of PSIM solutions as well as human errors.

Physical Security Information Management Market Segmentation:

Global Physical Security Information Management Market, By Component:

Software Off-the Shelf On Premise Cloud Based Customized On Premise Cloud Based

Service Installation/ System Integration Operation and Maintenance Consulting and Training



Global Physical Security Information Management Market, By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Retail

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense Sector

Hospitality

Industrial

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Others

