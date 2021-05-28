[PDF] Photodiode Sensors Market : Wondering How To Make Your Business Rock?

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Photodiode Sensors?

A photodiode is a PN-junction diode that is used to convert light into current or voltage, based on the mode of operation of the device. This diode is also known as a photo-detector, a light detector, and photo-sensor. Photodiode sensors are comprised of optical filters, and built-in lenses. These photodiode sensors have a slow response time when the surface area of the photodiode increases. Furthermore, photodiode sensors are particularly designed to work in reverse bias, which means that the P-side of the photodiode is connected to the negative terminal of the battery and the n-side is connected to the positive terminal. These photodiode sensors are sensitive to light, so when light falls on the diode it easily converts light into electric current.

Global Photodiode Sensor Market – Insights Global photodiode sensors market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2019–2027. The market growth is majorly attributed to increasing smartphone penetration across the world and growing adoption of photodiode sensors in consumer electronics. Increasing adoption of wearable technology is one of the key trends aiding in growth of the photodiode sensors market. Photodiodes are also used for optical heart rate detection in wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smart watches.

Top Market Players covered in this report are: Edmund Optics, Everlight, Excelitas Technologies Corp, First-sensor AG, Hamamatsu Photonics Deutschland GmbH, Kyosemi Corporation, ON Semiconductor, OSI optoelectronics, Rohm Semiconductor, and Thorlabs

Photodiode Sensors Market Taxonomy:

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, By Type:

PN Photodiode

PIN Photodiode

Avalanche Photodiode

Schottky Diode

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, By Application:

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

