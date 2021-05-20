[PDF] Penetration Testing Market Update: List Of Industry Challenges | coherentmarketinsights.com

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Penetration Testing market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Leading Keyplayers in Penetration Testing Industry:

IBM Corporation, Rapid7, Inc., Microfocus, Qualys, Inc., Synopsys Inc., Core Security SDI Corporation, Whitehat Security, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Checkmarx.com LTD, VERACODE, Inc., Secure Works Inc., Acunetix, Contrast Security, and Paladion Network Private Limited.

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

Major driving factor for growth of the penetration testing market is the ability of penetration testing to provide security to industries from various cyber-attacks, as increasing incidence of cyber-attacks can increase the vulnerability of critical data stored by organizations and adversely impact the revenue. For instance, according to a report published by Academy and Industry Research Collaboration Center (AIRCC) in 2016, the number of web attacks in the U.S. in 2015, increased by 36% with over 4,500 new attacks each day. Moreover, increasing adoption of advance technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and rise in disposable income has contributed to growth of the penetration testing market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Penetration Testing market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Points covered in the Penetration Testing market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Penetration Testing market.

