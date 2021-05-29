[PDF] Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Patient Throughput & Capacity Management ?

Market Dynamics

Increasing patient pool in hospitals and nursing homes is expected to drive growth of the global patient throughput & capacity management market during the forecast period. As increasing incidences of accidents, disease, and trauma worldwide have increased the patient pool significantly. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASRHT), around 20-50 million people are injured or disabled annually in road accidents. According to the same source, road traffic crashes are the 9th leading cause of death, which accounts for 2.2% of deaths globally. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading cause of death globally. Moreover increasing expenditure on healthcare facilities is also expected to drive the market positively during the forecasted period 2019-27.

Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market Prime key vendors ( STANLEY Healthcare, Awarepoint Corporation, Sonitor Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Central Logic, CERNER CORPORATION, Care Logistics LLC, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., and Allscripts. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Opportunity

Availability of reimbursement policies is expected to create major growth opportunities in the near future

Most healthcare procedures are covered by reimbursement policies and more people are adopting healthcare insurance across the globe as a result. Furthermore, more people can adopt surgical procedures that were previously unaffordable. However, this is resulting in increased workloads for hospital staffs, thereby necessitating the use of patient throughput & capacity management solutions to facilitate reliable and efficient patient care. Such factors are expected to pose lucrative business opportunities.

Increased government funding in healthcare facilities is expected to pose major growth opportunities

Governments of various countries are focused on investing in healthcare infrastructure, which has accelerated the adoption of patient throughput & capacity management solutions. Hospitals receive lucrative incentives and funding from government agencies for adopting electronic solutions to improve management. This, in turn, is expected to create excellent growth opportunities for market players in the during the forecast period.

Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market Taxonomy

Global Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market, By Product Type:

Workflow Management Solutions

Asset Management Solutions

Bed Management Solutions

Quality Patient Care Solutions

Real Time Locating System (RTLS)

Event Driven Solutions Online Registration Solutions Attendance Management Tools Event Driven Patient Tracking Others



Global Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market, By Solution Type:

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Global Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market, By Delivery Mode:

On Premise

Cloud-Based

