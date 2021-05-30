[PDF] Packaging Robots Market : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Packaging Robots ?

Market Dynamics

Growing need for automation, increased usage of robots for maximum efficiency and cost reduction advantages by robots are the factors driving the growth of packaging robots market. Installation robotic packaging system not only provides flexibility and also enhances the overall output of the packaging line. Moreover, packaging robots can function under different temperature ranges and occupy less space as compared to humans. Robotic packaging is typically used for primary and secondary packaging applications across food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global packaging robots market growth in the near future.

This report focuses on Packaging Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Packaging Robots market includes : Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Remtec Automation, LLC, Bosch Packaging Technology, Schneider Electric SE, KUKA Roboter GmbH, Brenton LLC, FANUC Corporation, Krones AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and ABB Ltd.

Market Trends

Advent of collaborative robots

Collaborative robot refers to human-robot collaboration, in which robots and humans work in close collaboration. The robot can understand human instructions including voice, gestures, etc. and commence operations accordingly. Moreover, the use of collaborative robots facilitate high efficiency in the operation and ensures safety of human. In fact, robots while working with humans slow down the movement or pause the operation if it detects humans in its path.

Adoption of vision sensor technology

Vision sensor technology plays a vital role as it can detect the size, shape, and color of the package and can verify whether the labeling and code of the package is correct or not. If not, the package is automatically discarded and removed from the packaging line. It enhances the efficiency of the packaging process by detecting irregularities in the process accurately. Growing demand for vision sensor technology will be instrumental in increasing the competition among the vision sensor technology providers in the coming years.

Packaging Robots Market Segmentation:

Global Packaging Robots Market, By Gripping Type

Clamp Type

Claw Type

Vacuum

Others

Global Packaging Robots Market , By Application

Picking

Packing Tray Cases Other

Palletizing Case Palletizing Bag Palletizing De-palletizing



Global Packaging Robots Market , By End-use Industry

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Tracking, Logistics,& Transport

Chemical Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

