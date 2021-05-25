[PDF] Out-of-Band Authentication Market : Reinvent Your Strategies And Win Ways To Achieve Greate Materstroke
What Is Out-of-Band Authentication?
The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents hacking and fraud. This system effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies theft in an online banking websites. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS and hardware OOB authentication tokens.
The TOP LEADING COMPANIES profiled in this report include: Broadcom, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy Ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., TeleSign, Symantec Corporation
The report firstly introduced the Out-of-Band Authentication basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Out-of-Band Authentication Market Taxonomy:
By Solution Type
- Hardware OOB Authentication
- Phone-based OOB Authentication
By Deployment Type
- Cloud based
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By End-User Industry
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Payment Card Industry
- Government
- Healthcare
- Others
For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement.
