[PDF] Out-of-Band Authentication Market : Reinvent Your Strategies And Win Ways To Achieve Greate Materstroke

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Out-of-Band Authentication?

The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents hacking and fraud. This system effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies theft in an online banking websites. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

The TOP LEADING COMPANIES profiled in this report include: Broadcom, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy Ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., TeleSign, Symantec Corporation

The report firstly introduced the Out-of-Band Authentication basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Out-of-Band Authentication Market Taxonomy:

By Solution Type

Hardware OOB Authentication

Phone-based OOB Authentication

By Deployment Type

Cloud based

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Payment Card Industry

Government

Healthcare

Others

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

