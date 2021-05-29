[PDF] Out-of-Band Authentication Market : Few Tips To Grow Your Bussiness.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Out-of-Band Authentication ?

The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents hacking and fraud. This system effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies theft in an online banking websites. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Broadcom, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy Ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., TeleSign, Symantec Corporation

Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market: Regional Insights

North America and Europe are estimated to account for significant market shares during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of internet-of-things (IoT) services, rapid adoption of cloud computing in enterprises, and the trend of bring your own devices (BYOD). Furthermore, the presence of many out-of-band (OOB) authentication vendors, as well as, widespread awareness about these solutions would continue to account for the North America region’s highest market share during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2017, Entrust Datacard launched IntelliTrust authentication services, which help organizations to rapidly secure access to cloud, mobile, and legacy applications by using a unified authentication platform.

Out-of-Band Authentication Market Taxonomy:

By Solution Type

Hardware OOB Authentication

Phone-based OOB Authentication

By Deployment Type

Cloud based

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Payment Card Industry

Government

Healthcare

Others

