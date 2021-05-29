[PDF] Open Stack Services Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Open Stack Services ?

Open source platform is the major driving factor for growth of the global open stack services market

According to a recent market survey by Coherent Market Insights, more than 78 percent of enterprises operate on open source and less than 3 percent indicate that they don’t rely on open software. Significant paradigm shift towards open-source software, owing to the requirement to gain competitive edge and enhance their operational productivity is expected to drive market growth. Some of the major technology players that include Amazon, Google, IBM, Facebook, Walmart, and The Linux Foundation have made substantial strategic developments towards these platforms. For instance, in February 2018, The Linux Foundation introduced Akraino Project, that aids carrier availability and performance requirements in cloud services.

This report focuses on Open Stack Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Open Stack Services market includes : Canonical (U.K.), Cisco Systems Ltd. (U.S.), Dell EMC Corporation (U.S.), Helion Open Stack Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Corporation Ltd(China), IBM Cloud Manager (U.S.), Mirantis Open Stack (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Rack-space (U.S.), Red Hat Open Stack(U.S.), SUSE (Germany), and VMware

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Global Open Stack Services Market Outlook – North America held the largest share in the global open stack services market in 2016.

North America region held a dominant industry position and is estimated to retain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, Big Data, Internet of Technology (IoT), and business intelligence tools by the organizations, which in turn is reducing the business cost and increasing the productivity and profitability. According to the Coherent Market Insights, the cloud application market in the U.S. accounted for US$ 19.93 billion in 2017, which in turn expanded the U.S. economy by 2.3%, which is higher than 1.5% in 2016.

Open Stack Services Market Segmentation:

By Provider:

Solution

Services

By Infrastructure

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

By End-User

Academic Research

Information Technology

Telecom

Healthcare/Life Science

Others

