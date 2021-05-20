[PDF] Online Gambling and Betting Market – Rapid Extension By Applications | coherentmarketinsights.com

Overview:

The Global Online Gambling and Betting Market was valued at US$ 46.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 123.5 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Online Gambling and Betting market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Leading Keyplayers in Online Gambling and Betting Industry:

888 Holdings, GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power, Betfair, William Hill, Bet365, Stars Group, Draft Kings, Betsson, and BetAmerica.

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

Increasing use of mobile devices is expected to drive the market growth As per the report published by gambling commission in 2017, 50% of online gamblers use laptop and the number of laptop users for gambling is decreasing. The use of laptop for online gambling is decreasing and use of mobile is increasing at a considerable rate.

Technological advancements such as secured payment options and high speed internet connection are major factors for use of mobile phones for gambling and betting. Furthermore, online gaming providers are providing easy to operate mobile applications, which will drive growth of the online gambling and betting market in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact on the Online Gambling and Betting market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Points covered in the Online Gambling and Betting market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Online Gambling and Betting market.

