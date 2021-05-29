[PDF] Online Booking Software Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

Global Online Booking Software Market – Insights

Online booking software also called as appointment scheduling software or appointment booking software are tools that permit businesses or professionals to manage appointments or bookings. Global online booking software market generated a revenue of US$ 194.3 million in 2017, up from US$ 175.8 million in 2016. By 2025, the online booking software market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 552.1 million with a CAGR of 14.4%. Increasing internet penetration majorly in emerging economies is one of the major factors driving growth of the market worldwide. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights, 28% of the total population in India was using Internet in 2016, and it is estimated to reach 59% by 2021. Hence, increasing number of internet user is fueling growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Online Booking Software market includes : BookingLive, BookingBug Limited, CheckFront,Inc., Rezdy, Acuity Scheduling, Appointy Software Inc. , Bookeo, SimplyBook.Me, Setmore Appointments, TimeTrade, Inc., Pulse24/7, Inc., Veribook, MyTime, Nabooki, and Shortcuts Software.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

On-premises Segment Held Dominant Position in 2017

The on-premises segment held the dominant position in the online booking software market and generated revenue of US$ 114.2 Million in 2017. It is expected to reach US$ 268.6 million with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. Increasing concerns regarding data security is one of the major factor propelling demand for on-premises based solutions. This is owing to the fact that on-premises software provides high data security as compared to cloud-based or web-based solution.

Online Booking Software Market Segmentation:

Global Online Booking Software Market, By Deployment Model:

On premises

Cloud based

Global Online Booking Software Market, By User Base

Professional User

Corporate User

