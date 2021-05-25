[PDF] Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System Market : What Covid-19 Crisis Can Teach You ?? Having An Excellent In It Is Not Enough

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System?

It is essential to attain high fuel efficiency as fuel costs contribute to around 50% to 70% of the vessel’s operating costs. This in turn increased demand for fuel monitoring systems. These monitoring systems operate by installing mass flow meters that provide an overview of instant consumption and total consumption of fuel over time. These fuel consumption measurements are displayed on a touch screen that provides an easy overview of fuel consumption.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: ABB, Ascenz Solutions Pte Ltd., Aquametro Oil & Marine AG, BOURBON, CMR Group, DNV GL, EMA Group (BlueTracker), Emerson Electric Co., Ian-Conrad Bergan, LLC (Bergan Blue), Insatech A/S, Krill Systems, Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Marorka Ehf., Nautical Control Solutions (FUELTRAX), Navis, Opsealog, Power Instruments Pte Ltd., Royston Limited, The Triscan Group, World Fuel Services Corporation, and Yxney Maritime AS.

Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System Market Taxonomy:

Global Offshore Support Vessel on-Board Fuel Monitoring System Market, By Vessel Type:

Anchor Handling Towing and Supply Vessel (AHTS)

Seismic Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel (PSV)

Well Intervention Vessel

Diving Support Vessel (DSV)

Inspection, Maintenance and Repair Vessel (IMR)

Remote Operating Vessel (ROV)

Others

Global Offshore Support Vessel on-Board Fuel Monitoring System Market, By Component:

Hardware

Flow Meters



Sensors



Others

Software

Services

Installation



Training, Maintenance & Support



Consulting

Global Offshore Support Vessel on-Board Fuel Monitoring System Market, By Application:

Data Analytics

Performance Optimization

Predictive Maintenance

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System market.

